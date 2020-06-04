Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 71.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,269 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,240,000 after purchasing an additional 146,276 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,494,000 after acquiring an additional 928,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 987,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,245,000 after acquiring an additional 151,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,084,000 after acquiring an additional 284,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.53, for a total transaction of $205,823.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,924.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,086 shares of company stock worth $5,662,850. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $269.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $272.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

