Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Stock Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Cubic worth $77,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Cubic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cubic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cubic from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cubic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $42.83 on Thursday. Cubic Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $168,924.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,434.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,450 shares of company stock worth $338,062. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

