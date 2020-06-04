Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Makes New Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 62,801 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Semtech by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 567,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Semtech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 540,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,375,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,651,000 after purchasing an additional 59,739 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 7,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $381,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,433.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $294,417.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,255 shares of company stock worth $4,578,512. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Semtech from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.68. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

