Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.39 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HGV. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

