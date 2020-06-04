Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 150.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,940,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after buying an additional 396,675 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Equinix by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,310,000 after buying an additional 370,877 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Equinix by 9,842.2% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 343,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 339,851 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,370,000 after buying an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.11.

EQIX stock opened at $688.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $471.80 and a fifty-two week high of $718.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $677.11 and a 200-day moving average of $612.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total transaction of $174,967.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,811 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

