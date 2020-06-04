Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,826 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 14,029.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

