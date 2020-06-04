Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Zogenix worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1,208.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after buying an additional 112,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,746,000 after buying an additional 451,002 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Zogenix alerts:

ZGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

ZGNX opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.79. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.62.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company’s revenue was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Zogenix news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar bought 1,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,257.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $174,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $260,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.