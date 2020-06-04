REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,606 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,557 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.30% of REX American Resources worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Shares of REX stock opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $377.95 million, a PE ratio of -130.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. REX American Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $98.79.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.72). REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.