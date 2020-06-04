Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,354,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,514 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.62% of Semtech worth $88,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $47,554,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 577,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 374,617 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,277,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after acquiring an additional 185,721 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,452,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $381,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,433.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $528,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,676.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,578,512. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Semtech from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Semtech from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of SMTC opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.18 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

