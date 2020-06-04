PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $682,160 over the last three months. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

