PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 18,243 Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 852.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Defiance Financial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDEF. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 46.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

FDEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Defiance Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

FDEF stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.69. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $626.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.41.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.30 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 7.34%. Research analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

First Defiance Financial Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

