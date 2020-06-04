Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. CWM LLC increased its position in Mongodb by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Mongodb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Mongodb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB opened at $233.96 on Thursday. Mongodb Inc has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $243.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.31.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $423,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,294,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $47,554.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,783.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,667 shares of company stock valued at $14,513,027 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

