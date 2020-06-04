Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,500 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Herman Miller worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth approximately $682,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 108,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Herman Miller by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.56. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.45 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 25,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $548,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MLHR. Benchmark began coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.