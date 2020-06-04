Cetera Advisors LLC Has $19.32 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,480 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,908,974 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,032,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.43 and its 200 day moving average is $165.40. The company has a market cap of $1,403.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

