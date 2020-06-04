Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $47 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after purchasing an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

MSFT stock opened at $185.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.40. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $120.65 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,403.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

