Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $13.63 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.6% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 894,464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $141,066,000 after acquiring an additional 130,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 871,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $137,470,000 after buying an additional 177,196 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 47,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 47,581 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $185.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,403.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $120.65 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

