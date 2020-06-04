Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.8% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after acquiring an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,403.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $120.65 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

