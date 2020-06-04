Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $325.12 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,401.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

