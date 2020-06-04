Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mackay Shields LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,349,189 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 102,876 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $370,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $185.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.43 and its 200 day moving average is $165.40. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,403.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

