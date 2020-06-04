Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $7.51 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 149.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $185.36 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,403.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

