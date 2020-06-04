Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 157.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,021 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after buying an additional 342,489 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,403.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $120.65 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

