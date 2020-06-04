Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.9% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $325.12 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.86. The firm has a market cap of $1,401.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

