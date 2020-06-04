Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has $501.66 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180,912 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 115,968 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.4% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $501,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $185.36 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $120.65 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,403.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.