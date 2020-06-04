First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 6,937 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Progress Software worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Progress Software by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 169,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 30.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 491,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 115,763 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Progress Software by 10.4% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 85.8% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. Progress Software Corp has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

