Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 999,659 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 999,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 115,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 124,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

LSXMA stock opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

