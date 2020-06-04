Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,151 Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingClub by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LendingClub by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LendingClub by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in LendingClub by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 41,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

NYSE:LC opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $377.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.16. LendingClub Corp has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

