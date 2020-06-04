Somerville Kurt F Sells 3,753 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,301 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.8% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $185.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,403.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.40. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.