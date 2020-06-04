Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $325.12 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,401.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

