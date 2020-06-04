Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $14,048,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RC shares. ValuEngine raised Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, President Jack J. Ross acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $193,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,665.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 84,522 shares of company stock worth $738,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RC opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ready Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $382.41 million, a P/E ratio of -254.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

