XML Financial LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

XML Financial LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,908,974 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,032,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $185.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,403.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.40. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

