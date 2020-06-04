California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 130,065 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 459,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,065 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $12,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,815,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $30,082,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Lincoln National by 945.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 824,421 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 915,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 623,851 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 669,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,492,000 after acquiring an additional 355,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Leanne Lachman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Also, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $223,075. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.97. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

