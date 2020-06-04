California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,735 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of HubSpot worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $74,246,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $210.16 on Thursday. HubSpot Inc has a 52-week low of $90.83 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HubSpot from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $148.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $1,189,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares in the company, valued at $95,447,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $118,143.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,829 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

