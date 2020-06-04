Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $376,000 Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Johnson Outdoors worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOUT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $86.19 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $86.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.23. The company has a market cap of $813.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $163.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.46 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JOUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

