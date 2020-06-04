Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 279.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 55.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35.0% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Several research firms have commented on SAH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

In related news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 6,500 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345. 33.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.