Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 81,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.12. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.79%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

