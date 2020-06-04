Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 81,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.12. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.79%. ACCO Brands’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ACCO Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 130,065 Shares of Lincoln National Co.
California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 130,065 Shares of Lincoln National Co.
California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 89,904 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp
California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 89,904 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot Inc
California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot Inc
Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $376,000 Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc.
Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $376,000 Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc.
Sonic Automotive Inc Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL
Sonic Automotive Inc Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL
Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in ACCO Brands Co.
Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in ACCO Brands Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report