Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.23% of Modine Manufacturing worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOD. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 141.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 872,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 511,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $3,739,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 682,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 435,613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 402,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 238,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 783,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 152,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NYSE MOD opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $278.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.35. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $14.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.67 million. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. Research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

