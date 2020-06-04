National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National Research were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in National Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in National Research by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $55.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.08. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $71.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 114.97%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.