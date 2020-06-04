JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,418,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,094 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.63% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $37,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,657 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,992,000 after acquiring an additional 901,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,737,000 after acquiring an additional 203,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI opened at $31.59 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $216,024. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.