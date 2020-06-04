JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 372,115 Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 318.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,115 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.42% of Qorvo worth $39,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,060,000 after purchasing an additional 193,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after purchasing an additional 956,848 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,070,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $376,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.74.

QRVO stock opened at $112.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.