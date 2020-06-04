JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 100,002 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.16% of Vanguard Russell 2000 worth $37,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $113.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $136.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.06.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.