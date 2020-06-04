JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 7.19% of Avrobio worth $40,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avrobio by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Avrobio by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Avrobio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Avrobio by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Avrobio by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Avrobio alerts:

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. Avrobio Inc has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $758.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.75.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Avrobio Inc will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AVRO. BidaskClub upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Avrobio from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.