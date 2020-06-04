JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $37,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 604.4% in the first quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 70,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 60,443 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KL opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KL shares. ValuEngine lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

