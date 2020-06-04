JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 118.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,260 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.83% of Owens Corning worth $34,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 468,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,392,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Owens Corning from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.35.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $55.17 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

