JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 480,817 Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.50% of Dynatrace worth $33,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DT. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,673,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750,957 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,775,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,709,000 after purchasing an additional 905,316 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $131,380,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 66.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,161,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Dynatrace from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.61.

NYSE:DT opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.36.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative net margin of 76.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 542,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,448,483.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $1,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 903,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,187,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,622 shares of company stock valued at $13,684,301 over the last ninety days.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.