JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 856,047 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,047 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.43% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $33,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 97.36%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, insider Shawn J. Carsten bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,365. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell bought 180,507,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $1,806,876,751.68. Insiders acquired a total of 180,517,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,961,133 in the last quarter.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.