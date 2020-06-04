GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exelixis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 715,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after buying an additional 40,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Exelixis by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.69.

Exelixis stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 21,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $552,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 534,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,874. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

