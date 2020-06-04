GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $506,457,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 824.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,231,000 after buying an additional 1,715,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,970,000 after buying an additional 905,222 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Cfra decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

PSX opened at $81.57 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.