GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Powell Industries worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Powell Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Powell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Powell Industries by 1,836.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POWL. ValuEngine raised Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Sidoti raised Powell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CJS Securities downgraded Powell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised Powell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

