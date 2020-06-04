GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 7,374 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.8% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $231,217.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,990.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $60,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,652,352 shares of company stock worth $579,674,619.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

