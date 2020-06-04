GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

